During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gangrel revealed that Christian’s spot in The Brood was originally intended to be for Christopher Daniels. Here’s what he had to say:

Edge brought him in [through the] back door to go, that was supposed to be [Christopher] Daniels’ spot.

I think when I first met him, I chipped his tooth. Yeah, we worked on that. I think he was under contract, and I was on a show and they said, ‘Oh, this is Adam. Whatever he’s doing – Sex & Violence or something, but Christian went there and he did a singles. And I worked him in a singles and I gave him one of those whatever, and I chipped his tooth. That’s when I first met him. But he was a great guy, and he didn’t have a problem about it or anything. It was probably an accident. I don’t think I’ve ever hurt anybody on purpose or anything like that, but first time I met him– he just has a presence about him. Not that he’s from Orangeville, or Toronto, or Eastern Canada, or anything like that.

He was just a great human being; there’s something special about him. There’s a lot of people. You’ll go through the world and meet a tremendous amount of people, and shake a lot of hands, and you’ll meet a handful of people that are just really good people, and he’s a really good person.