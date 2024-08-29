What does the future hold for “The Icon” Sting following his surprise return at the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view this past weekend at Wembley Stadium?

His son, Garrett Borden, isn’t quite sure.

On his latest Elden Ring stream, the son of the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former AEW star reflected on witnessing his father’s surprise return to save Darby Allin from being set on fire by Jack Perry after their TNT Championship Coffin Match on the show.

“If you watch my dad’s post-[AEW] Revolution press conference, I know Tony [Khan] had said, ‘It would be cool to have him around a little bit more,'” Garrett recalled. “I don’t know any of my dad’s plans or anything like that, but it was cool to see that happen.”

He added, “Even since his retirement, he’s been doing Comic Cons and that sort of thing.”

As noted, Garrett attended AEW All In: London 2024 with Sting on August 25, and shared a photo of the two together inside Wembley Stadium on X the day of the show.

Check out the complete Elden Ring stream featuring Sting’s son, Garrett Borden, via the YouTube player embedded below.

