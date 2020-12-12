During his appearance on WINCLY, Gary Juster spoke on Jonathan Gresham winning the Ring of Honor PURE Tournament. Here’s what he had to say:

First of all, Jon’s a great performer, and he’s a terrific technical wrestler, so it plays to my old school prejudices. The Verne Gagne days were the days where the amateur wrestlers were the ones that Vergne put on a pedestal, and actually, Verne was active in the amateur wrestling game up until his dementia set in. He couldn’t be himself, but he was always pushing it on TV. So Jon is a pure technical wrestler. So I thought that was great. Past that, I don’t get involved in talent [and] in booking. I leave that to Hunter and others. I learned at an early time in my promoter career to stay away from the booking side, and I have been pretty successful at doing that.

