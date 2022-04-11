New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned during this week’s NXT 2.0 episode.

As noted, WWE announced last week that the NXT Tag Team Titles were being relinquished. They did not mention MSK or why the titles were being relinquished, but the news came just days after it was reported that Nash Carter was released over abuse allegations from his wife, Kimber Lee, who remains under contract to Impact Wrestling.

In an update, WWE announced today that a five-team Gauntlet Match will be held tomorrow night, and the last team standing will be crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The following five teams have been announced for the Gauntlet: Grayson Waller and Sanga, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and newcomers Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly, who debuted as The Creed Brothers’ mystery attackers last week.

This week’s NXT was scheduled to feature MSK defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against Waller and Sanga. MSK just won the titles from Imperium at NXT Stand & Deliver last Saturday. There’s still no word on what WWE might have planned for Wes Lee, and WWE still has not confirmed Carter’s departure, but his profile page has been removed from the roster.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s NXT 2.0. Below is the updated line-up:

* Kushida vs. Von Wagner

* NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes will defend against Solo Sikoa

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend against Dakota Kai

* Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles to be decided with five-team Gauntlet Match: Grayson Waller and Sanga vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly

