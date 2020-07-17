GCW Announces ACH Debut For Homecoming Show

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced their full lineup for the July 25th Homecoming special, which will include former NXT star and indie sensation ACH (Jordan Myles) making his promotional debut. As of this writing…his opponent has not been named.
They’ve also announced the following COVID-19 precaution guidelines:
– Masks are required
– Tickets and seating will be available at a reduced capacity with a staggered seating chart
– Social distancing will be in effect and enforced as necessary
– Hand Sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the pier
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 17, 2020
