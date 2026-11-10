Game Changer Wrestling is bringing Bloodsport back as Bloodsport Reborn. The promotion announced the revival Monday night, and Josh Barnett said Tuesday morning that he hadn’t been consulted.

GCW said Bloodsport Reborn was “coming soon” and gave no date, venue or lineup. After the account @IQWrestler quoted GCW’s announcement and said they hadn’t been consulted, Barnett replied, “You and me both.”

Barnett had been looking for investors for a Bloodsport revival before GCW put out its teaser. In an excerpt Ariel Helwani shared earlier Monday, Barnett said some potential backers had shown interest.

Barnett put his Bloodsport shows on hiatus in April after headlining Bloodsport XV against Yuji Nagata at the Horseshoe in Las Vegas. The show was part of The Collective, GCW’s WrestleMania weekend slate, and included Nattie Neidhart against Shayna Baszler and Pete Dunne against Masashi Takeda. It put wrestlers from WWE, New Japan and the indies in a ring with no ropes, where a pinfall couldn’t end a match.

Sources

Game Changer Wrestling’s announcement

The post Barnett replied to

Josh Barnett’s response

Ariel Helwani’s interview excerpt

Bloodsport XV event listing

the legacy continues Bloodsport REBORN coming soon https://t.co/5Qjl1S4SCR — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 10, 2026

I wasn’t consulted about this — Honky Tonk Girl (@IQWrestler) November 10, 2026

@IQWrestler You and me both — (@JoshLBarnett) November 10, 2026