Game Changer Wrestling announced on Twitter that AEW star and indie legend Eddie Kingston will be competing at the promotion’s January 23rd “The World On” special from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
The Mad King later shared the news of his GCW return. His last match for them was in 2019 where he lost to Effy in singles-action. Check out the tweets below.
EDDIE KINGSTON returns to GCW at #TheWrldOnGCW on 1/23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom!
Less than 100 Tickets Remain:
