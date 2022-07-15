Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former WWE superstar John Hennigan (John Morrison aka AEW’s Johnny Elite) is dealing with an injury and will not be able to compete at the promotion’s No Signal In The Hill event, which takes place tomorrow in Los Angeles.
GCW also announced that NJPW’s Rocky Romero will be clashing with Gringo Loco in a singles-contest. Check it out below.
Wayne/Oliver v Macizos
Bussy/PPRay
Janela/Blackwood
Sheik/Radrick
+more!
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/7Bcqb8MWFF
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 14, 2022