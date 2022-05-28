Game Changer Wrestling issued a short statement on Twitter announcing that AEW superstar and current GCW world champion Jon Moxley will be competing at their July 29th “The People vs GCW” event, which takes place immediately after the Roast of Ric Flair as a part of that weekend’s Starrcast lineup in Nashville, Tennessee.

*NASHVILLE UPDATE* *Just Signed* GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29! Tix On Sale NOW:https://t.co/0YkJuZuxmf Plus:

Psycho Clown

Bandido

Bussy

Janela

+more! The People vs GCW

Fri 7/29 – 1030PM

(*Following the Ric Flair Roast) Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/kPPDWmsYRp — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 27, 2022

GCW regular Blake Christian took to Twitter to call out the Purveyor of Violence, since Moxley did not have a match announced as of yet. He writes, “Home state boy calling out the champ.”