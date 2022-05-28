Game Changer Wrestling issued a short statement on Twitter announcing that AEW superstar and current GCW world champion Jon Moxley will be competing at their July 29th “The People vs GCW” event, which takes place immediately after the Roast of Ric Flair as a part of that weekend’s Starrcast lineup in Nashville, Tennessee.
*NASHVILLE UPDATE*
*Just Signed*
GCW World Champion JON MOXLEY is coming to NASHVILLE on 7/29!
Tix On Sale NOW:https://t.co/0YkJuZuxmf
Plus:
Psycho Clown
Bandido
Bussy
Janela
+more!
The People vs GCW
Fri 7/29 – 1030PM
(*Following the Ric Flair Roast)
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/kPPDWmsYRp
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 27, 2022
GCW regular Blake Christian took to Twitter to call out the Purveyor of Violence, since Moxley did not have a match announced as of yet. He writes, “Home state boy calling out the champ.”
Home state boy calling out the champ https://t.co/drnVnSqceH
— Blake Christian (@_BlakeChristian) May 27, 2022