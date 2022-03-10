The Bad Boy Joey Janela has announced on Twitter that former WWE star and Tough Enough winner Maven will be competing at GCW’s Joey Janela Spring Break 6.

Janela clarifies that Maven is the first entrant in the annual Clusterffuck matchup, which takes place on night two of the two night event on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

I can see my fantasy I'm so consumed in bed.

What I see takes over me I'm blind beyond repair…https://t.co/XPKdmuTAMY https://t.co/bMmANGgEju pic.twitter.com/31k4NxcWz8 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 10, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JJSB6:

Part 1 (March 31)

-Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray for the GCW world championship

-Joey Janela vs. X-Pac

Part 2 (April 2)

– Matt Cardona vs. Chris Dickinson

– Minoru Suzuki vs. Effy

-Clusterfuck (Maven & TBD)