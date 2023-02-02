GCW recently announced that they would return to St. Louis, Missouri, and Evansville, Indiana, this April.
The St. Louis event will take place on Saturday, April 15th, at Pop’s Nightclub, while the other event is slated to take place the following night at the Evansville Coliseum.
*SAVE THE DATE*
GCW returns to ST LOUIS and EVANSVILLE in APRIL!
Tickets and additional info coming soon…
*GCW in ST LOUIS*
Saturday, April 15
Pop's Nightclub
Sauget IL
*GCW in EVANSVILLE*
Sunday, April 16
Evansville Coliseum
Evansville IN
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/sZUQBCwyHm
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 1, 2023
Updated GCW Schedule
GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey
Middle of the Night: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA
Holy Smokes event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Ransom event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
IWS vs GCW: Tag 1 event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City
IWS vs GCW: Tag 2 – MMarch 19, 2023: The Opera House, Toronto, ON, Canada
Santino Bros WrestlingMarch 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
DDT Pro-Wrestling – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
CW For The Culture – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA, US
Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
DDT vs. GCW – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
CW Emo Fight – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: LA – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame – April 2, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Untitled event: April 15 – St. Louis, Missouri at Pop’s Nightclub
Untitled event: April 16 – Evansville, Indiana at the Evansville Coliseum