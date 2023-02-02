GCW recently announced that they would return to St. Louis, Missouri, and Evansville, Indiana, this April.

The St. Louis event will take place on Saturday, April 15th, at Pop’s Nightclub, while the other event is slated to take place the following night at the Evansville Coliseum.

*SAVE THE DATE* GCW returns to ST LOUIS and EVANSVILLE in APRIL! Tickets and additional info coming soon… *GCW in ST LOUIS*

Saturday, April 15

Pop's Nightclub

Sauget IL *GCW in EVANSVILLE*

Sunday, April 16

Evansville Coliseum

Evansville IN Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/sZUQBCwyHm — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 1, 2023

Updated GCW Schedule

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey

Middle of the Night: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA

Holy Smokes event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Ransom event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

IWS vs GCW: Tag 1 event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City

IWS vs GCW: Tag 2 – MMarch 19, 2023: The Opera House, Toronto, ON, Canada

Santino Bros WrestlingMarch 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

DDT Pro-Wrestling – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

CW For The Culture – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA, US

Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

DDT vs. GCW – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

CW Emo Fight – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: LA – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame – April 2, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Untitled event: April 15 – St. Louis, Missouri at Pop’s Nightclub

Untitled event: April 16 – Evansville, Indiana at the Evansville Coliseum