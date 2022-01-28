AEW’s Joey Janela will face Mascara Dorada (fka WWE’s Gran Metalik) at the GCW Believe Me event on Saturday, February 19.

WWE released Dorada on November 11, and he will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2 when his 90-day non-compete clause expires. GCW recently announced the former Lucha House Party member for their February 4 show in Houston, February 19 in Atlantic City, and February 26 in Los Angeles.

Janela lost to Matt Cardona at the big The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view this past Sunday.

Matches previously announced for GCW Believe Me are GCW Tag Team Champion Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot in a singles match, plus an appearance by John Wayne Murdoch.

GCW has also announced Allie Katch vs. GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray for their If I Die First event on Saturday, February 5 in Dallas. If I Die First will also feature Janela vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown vs. Gringo Loco, an appearance by “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and more.

Below are current line-ups for several notable GCW shows in the near future, all of which will air on FITE TV.

GCW Fightclub 2, GCW vs. Loko: Friday, February 4 in Houston, TX

* Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne

* Tony Deppen vs. Bryan Keith

* Second Gear Crew will be in action

* Mascara Dorado (fka Gran Metalik) debuts for GCW

* GCW Tag Team Champion Matt Tremont vs. Sadika

* Loko Wrestling Champion Dante Leon defends against Sam Stackhouse

GCW If I Die First: Saturday, February 5 in Dallas, TX

* Psycho Clown vs. Gringo Loco

* Joey Janela vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be in action

* GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray defends against Allie Katch

GCW Believe Me: Saturday, February 19 in Atlantic City, NJ

* Mascara Dorado vs. Joey Janela

* John Wayne Murdoch will be in action

* GCW Tag Team Champion Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot

GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do: Sunday, February 20 in Atlantic City

* 2 Cold Scorpio will be in action

* GCW Tag Team Champions The H8 Club (Nick Gage, Matt Tremont) defend against The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch, Reed Bentley)

GCW Welcome To Heartbreak: Friday, February 25 in Los Angeles

* Homicide vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.

* Nick Wayne vs. Blake Christian

GCW The Coldest Winter: Saturday, February 26 in Los Angeles

* Thunder Rosa vs. Tony Deppen

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian

* Mascara Dorado will be in action

