AEW’s Joey Janela will face Mascara Dorada (fka WWE’s Gran Metalik) at the GCW Believe Me event on Saturday, February 19.
WWE released Dorada on November 11, and he will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2 when his 90-day non-compete clause expires. GCW recently announced the former Lucha House Party member for their February 4 show in Houston, February 19 in Atlantic City, and February 26 in Los Angeles.
Janela lost to Matt Cardona at the big The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view this past Sunday.
Matches previously announced for GCW Believe Me are GCW Tag Team Champion Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot in a singles match, plus an appearance by John Wayne Murdoch.
GCW has also announced Allie Katch vs. GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray for their If I Die First event on Saturday, February 5 in Dallas. If I Die First will also feature Janela vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown vs. Gringo Loco, an appearance by “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and more.
Below are current line-ups for several notable GCW shows in the near future, all of which will air on FITE TV.
GCW Fightclub 2, GCW vs. Loko: Friday, February 4 in Houston, TX
* Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne
* Tony Deppen vs. Bryan Keith
* Second Gear Crew will be in action
* Mascara Dorado (fka Gran Metalik) debuts for GCW
* GCW Tag Team Champion Matt Tremont vs. Sadika
* Loko Wrestling Champion Dante Leon defends against Sam Stackhouse
GCW If I Die First: Saturday, February 5 in Dallas, TX
* Psycho Clown vs. Gringo Loco
* Joey Janela vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.
* “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be in action
* GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray defends against Allie Katch
GCW Believe Me: Saturday, February 19 in Atlantic City, NJ
* Mascara Dorado vs. Joey Janela
* John Wayne Murdoch will be in action
* GCW Tag Team Champion Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot
GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do: Sunday, February 20 in Atlantic City
* 2 Cold Scorpio will be in action
* GCW Tag Team Champions The H8 Club (Nick Gage, Matt Tremont) defend against The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch, Reed Bentley)
GCW Welcome To Heartbreak: Friday, February 25 in Los Angeles
* Homicide vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.
* Nick Wayne vs. Blake Christian
GCW The Coldest Winter: Saturday, February 26 in Los Angeles
* Thunder Rosa vs. Tony Deppen
* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian
* Mascara Dorado will be in action
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.