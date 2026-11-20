Bloodsport is returning with a new 32-man tournament kicking off in Chicago this January.

GCW issued the following announcement with all of the details:

Game Changer Wrestling announced today that they are reviving their popular and ground breaking “BLOODSPORT” franchise with an ambitious 32 man tournament set to begin this January in Chicago.

“The Gauntlet for Glory” will be a 32 Man tournament set to unfold over three different dates in three different cities with the winner crowned as the first ever “World of Bloodsport” Champion.

A separate Eight Woman Gauntlet for Glory will run concurrently at each of the three Bloodsport Reborn dates to crown a Woman’s World of Bloodsport Champion.

“The Bloodsport concept is just one of the many ways that GCW has changed the game in Independent Wrestling. With the unprecedented involvement of performers from WWE, AEW and New Japan, along with the previous longstanding stewardship by UFC Champion Josh Barnett, GCW and Bloodsport made combat sports and entertainment history” said GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale.

“Now, as we embark on this exciting new chapter, we keep the best elements of the modern day Bloodsport events in play while also revisiting it’s original roots….

No weight classes, no limitations, and no restrictions as to who can or can’t compete. We aren’t looking for wrestlers… we’re looking for FIGHTERS.”