Game Changer Wrestling has announced a kickoff matchup for this Sunday’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The bout will be the traditional Scramble matchup that GCW holds at all of their events, and will feature Jack Cartwheel, Ninja Mack, Nick Wayne, Dante Leon, Grim Reefer and Alex Zayne.

In addition GCW has also announced that indie legend Ruckus will be appearing at the event.

*BREAKING* Just Signed:@PabstBlueRibbon Kickoff Scramble: NINJA

vs

REEFER

vs

DANTE

vs

CARTWHEEL

vs

ZAYNE

vs

WAYNE Streaming LIVE & FREE from The Hammerstein Ballroom at 7PM prior to the start of #TheWrldOnGCW broadcast on @FiteTV! Feat:

Live Matches

Special Guests

+more! pic.twitter.com/3jqliD8dNJ — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 19, 2022

RUCKUS returns to GCW this SUNDAY as part of #TheWrldOnGCW at The Hammerstein Ballroom! Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0 pic.twitter.com/ukPEmPt7kS — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 18, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon

Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

Jack Cartwheel vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Alex Zayne in a scramble match (kickoff)

Appearances by B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, Steve Scott, Ruckus and others.