Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that top AEW superstar CM Punk will be inducting Dave Prazak into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, which takes place on January 22nd from the Cutting Room in New York City.

*BREAKING* DAVE PRAZAK will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM PUNK! GCW & Orange Crush present

The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Sat 1/22 – 7PM

The Cutting Room – NYC Get Tix:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4 Streaming LIVE and FREE on the GCW Youtube Channel! pic.twitter.com/moAYmn98Lc — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 10, 2022

Punk and Prazak both worked together in the past, with Prazak serving as Punk’s manager at one point. Other inductees announced for the Hall of Fame are ECW legend Jerry Lynn (inducted by Sean Waltman), Homicide (inducted by Chris Dickinson), Ruckus (inducted by Sonjay Dutt), Tracy Smothers (no inductee yet), and Lufisto (no inductee yet).

Stay tuned for more news about the Indie Hall of Fame ceremony.