Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that deathmatch king and former world champion Nick Gage will be making his return to the promotion at their August 19th Sanctified event in North Carolina, as well as their August 20th Hope 2 Die event in Atlanta.

*CHARLOTTE UPDATE* GCW comes to the Charlotte area for the first time on August 19th! Tickets go On Sale THIS Friday at 11AM! GCW Presents

"Sanctified"

Friday, August 19th – 730PM

Cabarrus Arena

Concord NC Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/sTAerTTnOT — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 6, 2022

*ATLANTA UPDATE* NICK GAGE returns to ATLANTA on August 20th for #GCWHope2Die! Tickets On Sale FRIDAY at 11AM:https://t.co/WR3DpdJIlJ GCW Presents

"Hope 2 Die"

Saturday, August 20 – 8PM

Center Stage

ATLANTA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/2Lj5HNantH — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 7, 2022

Gage has not wrestled for GCW since JJSB 6 back in March.