GCW announced that they will be returning to Los Angeles, California on Saturday, February 18th for an event titled “GCW Middle of the Night” at the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, December 30th at 10am PST.

*GCW vs NEW SOUTH UPDATE* Just Signed: BUSSY

vs

THE CARNIES Plus:

NICK GAGE

KOMANDER

GRINGO LOCO

NICK WAYNE

TONY DEPPEN

JORDAN OLIVER

BILLIE STARKZ

+more! Get Tix:https://t.co/9O5SQQ0WGf Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!#GCWvsNEWSOUTH

Sun 1/22 – 5PM

Singin River Brewery

Florence AL pic.twitter.com/xKsmpjqjML — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2022

Updated GCW Touring Schedule

GCW Presents “Til Infinity” 2022 Sat, Dec 31, 8:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Presents “56 Nights” 2023 Sun, Jan 1, 5:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

Untitled event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey, US

Middle of the Night event: February 18 – New York City

Untitled event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Untitled event: March 17 – New York City