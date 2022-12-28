GCW announced that they will be returning to Los Angeles, California on Saturday, February 18th for an event titled “GCW Middle of the Night” at the Ukrainian Cultural Center.
Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, December 30th at 10am PST.
*GCW vs NEW SOUTH UPDATE*
Just Signed:
BUSSY
vs
THE CARNIES
Plus:
NICK GAGE
KOMANDER
GRINGO LOCO
NICK WAYNE
TONY DEPPEN
JORDAN OLIVER
BILLIE STARKZ
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/9O5SQQ0WGf
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!#GCWvsNEWSOUTH
Sun 1/22 – 5PM
Singin River Brewery
Florence AL pic.twitter.com/xKsmpjqjML
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2022
Updated GCW Touring Schedule
GCW Presents “Til Infinity” 2022 Sat, Dec 31, 8:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ
GCW Presents “56 Nights” 2023 Sun, Jan 1, 5:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ
Untitled event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina
Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama
GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey, US
Middle of the Night event: February 18 – New York City
Untitled event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Untitled event: March 17 – New York City