GCW has announced that BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) is set to put their GCW Tag Team Championships on the line against Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo and Ciclope) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) at their The People vs. GCW PPV.

The show takes place on Friday, July 29, from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Here is the updated card:

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Psycho Clown

Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver

Impact’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen

GCW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Blake Christian.