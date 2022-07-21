GCW has announced that BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) is set to put their GCW Tag Team Championships on the line against Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo and Ciclope) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) at their The People vs. GCW PPV.
The show takes place on Friday, July 29, from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Here is the updated card:
“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Psycho Clown
Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver
Impact’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen
GCW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Blake Christian.
