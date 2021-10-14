Game Changer Wrestling has announced their new sister promotion on the West Coast.

GCW announced today that LA Fights will debut on Sunday, November 28 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, California. Tickets can be purchased at this link, and go from $20-$35.

The name of the premiere event is LA Fights Vol. #1. It will stream live and free on the official GCW YouTube channel.

GCW noted in a press release that the California-based LA Fights promotion will serve as a companion to GCW on the West Coast, similar to GCW’s Jersey Championship Wrestling on the East Coast. The promotion will provide an additional showcase for rising stars of the West Coast, and SoCal Legends, to compete on the GCW platform.

“Los Angeles has become a second home for GCW,” GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale said in a press release. “When we returned to LA in August, we were welcomed with open arms. It felt great to be back and it felt like there was an opportunity to do so much more. There is so much talent on the West Coast that is on the verge of a break through. I hope that we can help provide that platform, and expand our relationship with the fans of California at the same time. I’m excited to get started!”

Stay tuned for more on GCW and LA Fights. You can read their full press release below, along with their Twitter announcement:

Sun 11/28 – 4PM PST

Don Quixote – LA pic.twitter.com/LLd6AxC597 — LA FIGHTS (@LAFights21) October 14, 2021

