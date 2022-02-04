TNT Extreme Wrestling announced on Twitter earlier tonight that they will be co-promoting their Supreme Extreme event with Game Changer Wrestling later this year. While no date or talent has been announced, the teaser video indicates that it will be the TNT roster taking on the GCW roster.
You can check out the teaser below.
💥 THE WAIT IS OVER! 🔥
TNT EXTREME WRESTLING V GCW… it’s happening!
FINALLY COMING IN 2022! @GCWrestling_ #GCW #TNTextremeWrestling pic.twitter.com/SuuCkjSVNl
— TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) February 3, 2022