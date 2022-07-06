Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that they will head to Concord, North Carolina on Friday, August 19th.
The event is titled “Sanctified.” It will take place at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina and will air live on FITE TV.
As of this writing, no matches have been announced for the show.
*CHARLOTTE UPDATE*
GCW comes to the Charlotte area for the first time on August 19th!
Tickets go On Sale THIS Friday at 11AM!
GCW Presents
"Sanctified"
Friday, August 19th – 730PM
Cabarrus Arena
Concord NC
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/sTAerTTnOT
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 6, 2022