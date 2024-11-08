The pro wrestling industry in the U.K. is in for a game-changer.

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announced on Friday that they will be coming to London, England for the first time ever in 2025.

“GCW comes to LONDON for the first time on Sunday, January 26th,” the announcement read. “Tickets go On Sale Next Friday (11/15).”

The announcement continued, “GCW in London [on] Sun 1/26 – 3PM [at] The Electric Ballroom [in] London, UK. Watch LIVE on Fite TV+.”