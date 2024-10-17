Ring of Honor has announced several additional things for tonight’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, including Willie Mack facing off against Komander in singles action.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s show below:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van

* Willie Mack vs. Komander

* Jon Cruz vs. Atlantis Jr.

* AR Fox vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Nick Wayne in action.

* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action.

* Angelico and Serpentico in action.

Also, you can check out the lineup and a preview clip for this week’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3 Episode 5 below:

* Jessie Jones vs. Penelope Pink

* Sylvia Sanchez and Fury vs. The Dojo Defenders

* WOW Tag Team Trios Championships Match: The Fierce Sister and Tiki Chamorro vs. Top Tier

SEASON 3 EPISODE 6: “Second Chances” Jessie Jones must defeat Penelope Pink in the Main Event to secure a championship match against The Beast. Over at Lana Star’s Fab Four mansion, Big Rig Betty’s tired of working for Lana Star, but is surprised to learn that Holly doesn’t seem to mind it as much as she should. A new Superhero joins the roster in Ashley Blaze, but will her talent and fresh perspective be enough to take down The Classmaster and Samantha Smart? Also in action, Sylvia Sanchez and Fury team up to take on The Dojo Defenders, while The Fierce Sisters find common ground with Tiki Chamorro to challenge Top Tier for the WOW Tag Team Trios Championships.

And finally, GameChanger Wrestling will be returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City with ‘The People vs. GCW’ event on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

You can check out the official announcement below: