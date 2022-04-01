GCW held their Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part One on Thursday night at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas as a part of The Collective.

It was announced before the show that due to Matt Tremont being unable to attend the show because of circumstances out of GCW’s control, Nick Gage was to defend the GCW Tag Team Titles without a partner in the Triple Threat against The Briscoes and Mance Warner and Matthew Justice. SLADE ended up helping Gage but The Briscoes won the titles.

Below are quick results from the event:

* The Briscoes defeated The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) and The H8 Club (Nick Gage, SLADE) to become the new GCW Tag Team Champions. SLADE appeared during the match and helped Gage, bringing pizza cutters to use on their opponents. This match had wooden doors, steel chairs, and more. Briscoes hit a Doomsday Device on SLADE for the win

* A vignette of Allie Katch sitting in a quiet room with candles and photos of legendary women’s wrestlers was shown, including Mickie James, who is Katch’s fantasy

* Jeff Jarrett was shown arriving in a car. He hopped out and looked around

* Blake Christian defeated AR Fox

* Mickie James defeated Allie Katch. After the match, Katch lashed out at some fans for booing James, who she called a legend and an icon

* Nick Wayne won a Scramble Match over Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Jack Cartwheel, and Ninja Mack. Wayne hit an Ace Crusher on Lloyd for the win

* Joey Janela defeated Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. This match also had wooden doors and steel chairs. Janela won after a low blow and a superkick. Waltman took the mic after the match and praised GCW, but said he feels like he’s let everyone down. He said he loves performing in the ring and gives thanks to the GCW crew and fans, saying GCW is like his family now. Waltman promised he will be back after surgery for an injury suffered at Welcome To Heartbreak last month

* GCW World Champion Jon Moxley retained over AJ Gray. This match had barbed wire, doors, a ladder, chairs and lots of stiff action. Moxley won after bringing more light tubes into the ring and hitting a Death Rider

* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Alex Colon to become the new GCW Ultraviolent Champion. This was another violent match that had it all. Murdoch made Colon tap out with a 2×4. After the match, Murdoch took the mic and told Colon to pack his bags because he doesn’t belong in GCW anymore

