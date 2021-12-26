Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that they will be making their debut in Atlanta Georgia in 2022.
The show will take place on March 12th from Center Stage, which is known to wrestling fans as the host of WCW Saturday night from 1989 to 1996. Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale soon. Check out the full details below.
GCW Debuts in ATLANTA at the legendary Center Stage on Saturday, March 12th!
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2021