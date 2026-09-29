Game Changer Wrestling has added 1 Called Manders against Nick Gage to its October 3 return to Anchorage, Alaska. GCW announced the singles match Sunday as part of an updated lineup for The Last Frontier: The Sequel.

The show is set for the Arctic Rec Center, where GCW’s official ticket listing gives a 7 p.m. local start. Streaming partner TrillerTV lists the live broadcast for 11 p.m. Eastern, four hours ahead of Anchorage.

GCW’s announcement also advertises Sawyer against Atticus, Janela against Nova, and a tag match pairing Price and Mathers against Auron and KJax. Vipress is listed for the show without an opponent in that update. The promotion did not announce a stipulation for Manders versus Gage.

GCW has promoted the event as a sequel to its first Last Frontier show in Alaska. Its ticket page places the venue at 4855 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage, while TrillerTV lists the event as a live stream.

Sources: GCW’s September 27 match announcement, its official Eventbrite listing, and TrillerTV’s event page. Featured photograph of Nick Gage taken in 2020 by grenwail, CC BY 2.0; used without alteration.