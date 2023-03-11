Game Changer Wrestling is opposing the name of the first-ever AEW console video game.

GCW filed to oppose the “AEW: Fight Forever” video game trademark on March 1, but they have requested a 90-day extension to formally oppose. The United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the extension.

The application for the 90-day extension notes that GCW needs additional time to investigate the claim, and to confer with counsel. It was also states that GCW is in “settlement discussions” with AEW.

GCW’s filing was done by “The Gimmick Attorney” Michael Dockins, who often helps pro wrestlers with USPTO filings.

GCW filed to trademark the “Fight Forever” name on July 21, 2022, more than one year after their 24-hour streaming event with the same name. AEW filed to trademark their “AEW: Fight Forever” video game name on March 21, 2022.

A fan on Twitter commented that GCW “just wants some of TK’s money.”

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale sponsored and said GCW has never, and will never, take any money from AEW President Tony Khan.

“GCW has never, and will never ask for a dollar of Tony Khan’s money,” he wrote.

There’s still no word yet on the AEW Fight Forever release date, but it’s scheduled to arrive some time this year, and Best Buy recently listed the game for Friday, March 31. The game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

Below is the full tweet from Lauderdale:

GCW has never, and will never ask for a dollar of Tony Khan's money. https://t.co/igPhHs8rFm — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) March 11, 2023

