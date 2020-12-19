News broke earlier today that WWE filed to trademark the term “The Collective” on December 15th, with rumors being that it could be the title of a new group or faction in the company. However, that term has regularly been used by the indie promotion Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), which normally features talents from all over the globe, including IMPACT and AEW.

According to Fightful Select, GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale told the publication that “everything is going to be okay” regarding the recent trademark filing, indicating that either Lauderdale already owns the rights to the name, or will be willing to take WWE to court. The report also mentions the work of attorney Michael Dockins, who posted on social media that he is not afraid to fight WWE on the matter.

