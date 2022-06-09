Game Changer Wrestling held their ‘The Wrld On GCW’ event at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom this past January. They haven’t run the building since and fans are wondering when they will return.

When appearing on “The Business of The Business” podcast, GCW Owner, Brett Lauderdale noted there’s no deal in place.

“There’s nothing on paper yet, there’s nothing set in stone but of course, it’s something we’d like to do. It’s something Hammerstein [Ballroom] would like to do,” Lauderdale explained. “They’d really like to have us back and of course, I mean, I’d be lying if I said we wouldn’t like to have this be an annual, every year special event. But it’s not always that easy, you know? “Hammerstein is a serious, world-class venue and always, certain things have to fall into place to make it realistic and viable. I don’t wanna go there and do it if we can’t go all out again. So with that being said, of course, I’m gonna do everything in my power to get us back there and go all out. So, take that for what you will.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc