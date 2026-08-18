GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has addressed the controversy surrounding Drake Wuertz’s appearance at GCW Homecoming, explaining why he believes the former WWE referee deserves a second chance.

Wuertz, formerly known as Drake Younger, appeared at the event over the weekend and became involved in the GCW World Championship match. His appearance drew criticism from some fans due to controversial views he has expressed in the past.

Lauderdale responded to the reaction on social media, acknowledging Wuertz’s history before explaining his decision to bring him back.

“In the past, Drake Wuertz shared some extreme views,” Lauderdale wrote. “He spread a rhetoric that was offensive to many and in some cases, dangerous.”

Lauderdale then posed the question of why Wuertz should receive another opportunity, particularly in GCW.

“What makes him worthy of a second chance and why does that second chance come in GCW of all places?”

“The answer to that question is personal to me…”

Lauderdale went on to share a longer statement detailing his personal history with Wuertz, dating back to 2012.

“In March of 2012, I was on the losing end of a brutal addiction to opiates,” Lauderdale explained. “I was at the end of the road. I was in Miami for Mania Week and I needed help. I didn’t know what to do.”

According to Lauderdale, Wuertz was the person who stepped forward to help him during that period.

“Only one person reached out his hand to help and that person was Drake Younger,” Lauderdale continued. “On that day, [March 29, 2012], he took me to my first of many years of [Narcotics Anonymous] meetings that put me on my road to recovery.”

Lauderdale said Wuertz’s actions ultimately helped change his life and that he has wanted an opportunity to repay him ever since.

“Drake’s compassion changed (saved) my life, he gave me a second chance. I’ve been waiting for years to return the favor and give him his second chance. In my heart, I feel like now is that time.”