Big news for Game Changer Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, the indie federation will be bringing their annual GCW Collective events to Tampa Florida during WrestleMania 37 weekend this April, something they were unable to do last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In fact because of a number of safety protocols and restrictions from the virus GCW was forced to move their Collective to October in 2020, with many loyal fans continuing to support during a time of inactivity.

The report mentions that GCW booked venues way ahead of schedule this year as WWE tends to put a hold on a number of spots for Mania weekend, although it is also noted that things may occur differently this year as all previous planning has changed because of the pandemic.