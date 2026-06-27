Game Changer Wrestling could eventually have a new streaming home, although nothing appears to be imminent.

GCW has streamed events on Triller TV since 2018, but with Triller continuing to deal with reported financial and operational issues, speculation has grown about the promotion potentially moving elsewhere.

According to one source, GCW has held discussions about leaving Triller in favor of All Elite Wrestling’s MyAEW streaming platform.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale acknowledged that Triller has experienced well-publicized issues, but noted that GCW has largely been insulated from those problems. He added that the promotion’s relationship with the streaming service remains strong at this time.

Lauderdale did confirm, however, that he has spoken with AEW about the possibility of GCW content being featured on the MyAEW platform at some point in the future.

He also revealed that he has had conversations directly with AEW President Tony Khan, though he clarified those discussions were not recent and did not involve MyAEW.

The streaming landscape has shifted considerably over the past several months. After working with Triller for seven years, AEW departed the platform in March and later filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $5 million in alleged overdue payments.

The promotion subsequently launched MyAEW as its own streaming service for AEW programming and content from partner promotions.

Meanwhile, House of Glory announced last week that it is also leaving Triller, leading to widespread speculation that the promotion could become another addition to the MyAEW lineup.

(H/T: Fightful Select)