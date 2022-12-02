Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new event for next year. They will be returning to Charlotte, North Carolina for an event on Friday, January 20th.

Tickets for the event will go on sale from December 9th at 11am. The event is to air live on FITE+.

*SAVE THE DATE* GCW returns to CHARLOTTE on Friday, January 20th! Tickets go On Sale Next Friday (Dec 9th) at 11AM! Stay tuned for more info! Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/cnAkUaSjFB — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 1, 2022

Updated GCW Touring Schedule

GCW Wasted Time: December 03, 2022 – Pop’s Nightclub, Sauget, Illinois

GCW Afternoon Only: December 04, 2022 – The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana

GCW Presents “Amerika’s Most Wanted” Fri, Dec 16, 8:00 PM Ukrainian Culture Center • Los Angeles, CA

GCW Presents “Til Infinity” 2022 Sat, Dec 31, 8:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Presents “56 Nights” 2023 Sun, Jan 1, 5:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

Untitled event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey