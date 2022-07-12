GCW is coming back to Japan this fall.
The promotion announced they will host three events between September 27-October 4.
In Fall 2019, GCW made its debut in Japan with the ‘Worst Behavior’ and ‘The New Face Of War’ events at Shin-Kiba 1st RING. The promotion returned to Japan the following February, where they hosted three events.
GCW returns to JAPAN for 3 big shows this fall!
Info and talent TBA soon…#AmericanDeathmatch#LongLiveGCW#TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/iSBIfZ16yt
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 12, 2022