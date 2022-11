GCW announced its return to Los Angeles for the Amerikaz Most Wanted event in December. Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

*LA UPDATE* GCW returns to LOS ANGELES on Friday, December 16th for our 2022 West Coast Finale! Tix on Sale FRIDAY (11/4) at 11AM PST! GCW Presents

Amerikaz Most Wanted

Fri 12/16 – 8PM PST

The UCC – LA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+!

Here is the updated GCW schedule:

GCW The Settlement Series – Part 6

November 8, 2022

H2O Wrestling Center, Williamstown, New Jersey, US

GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7

November 12, 2022

Summit Park District, Summit, Illinois, US

GCW Wisconsin Death Trip

November 13, 2022

La Pica Lounge Carr #3, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US

GCW The Settlement Series – Part 7

November 19, 2022

Boonton Elks Lodge #1405, Boonton, New Jersey, US

GCW Aura

November 20, 2022

Fete Music Arena, Providence, Rhode Island

GCW Wasted Time

December 03, 2022

Pop’s Nightclub, Sauget, Illinois, US

GCW Afternoon Only

December 04, 2022

The Arena, Jeffersonville, Indiana, US

GCW The Settlement Series – Part 8

December 6, 2022

H2O Wrestling Center, Williamstown, New Jersey, US

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup

February 11, 2022

White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey, US