GCW has announced two new events. The promotion will hold an event in association with the New South Pro Wrestling promotion on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin’ River Brewery in Florence, Alabama.

Also, they will return to New York City at The Melrose Ballroom on Friday, March 17th. Both shows will air on FITE TV.

*SAVE THE DATE* The stars of GCW collide with the stars of @NewSouth_PW on Sunday, January 22nd in Florence, Alabama! Tickets go on Sale THIS FRIDAY (12/9)! GCW vs NEW SOUTH

Sun 1/22 – 5PM

Singin' River Brewery

Florence, AL Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/3BwfbxtOZl — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 5, 2022

*SAVE THE DATE* GCW returns to The Melrose Ballroom in NEW YORK CITY on Friday, March 17th! Tickets and additional info coming soon! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/wt4wj0Mbb1 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 6, 2022

Updated GCW Touring Schedule

GCW Presents “Amerika’s Most Wanted” Fri, Dec 16, 8:00 PM Ukrainian Culture Center • Los Angeles, CA

GCW Presents “Til Infinity” 2022 Sat, Dec 31, 8:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Presents “56 Nights” 2023 Sun, Jan 1, 5:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

Untitled event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey, US

Untitled event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Untitled event: March 17 – New York City