Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that they will return to Providence, Rhode Island later this year.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 20th at the Fete Music Hall and air live on FITE TV. Tickets and additional information will be released soon.

*SAVE THE DATE* GCW returns to PROVIDENCE and FETE MUSIC HALL on Sunday, November 20th! Tickets and additional info coming soon! Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/AzmkXD2Qmy — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 6, 2022

GCW will present its The Settlement Series this Sunday on FITE.