GCW has announced that they will be returning to Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, November 20th for an event titled “GCW Aura” at the Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.
Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 11am Eastern. It will air live on FITE TV. No matches have been announced for it yet.
*SAVE THE DATE*
GCW returns to PROVIDENCE on Sunday, November 20th!
Tickets go On Sale THIS FRIDAY at 11AM!
GCW presents "AURA"
Sun 11/20 – 4PM
Fete Music Hall
Providence RI
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/ORgfKvovzB
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 18, 2022