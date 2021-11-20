Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that they will be hosting an Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony and Gala on January 22nd from the New York Cutting Room in New York City, one night before the promotion’s big event at the Hammerstein Ballroom. PW Insider reports that the ceremony will be aired on FITE TV, which is where all GCW pay per views get broadcast. Full details are below.

*BREAKING* GCW and Orange Crush proudly present the inaugural: Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony & Gala! Live on Saturday, January 22nd from The Cutting Room in New York City and Streaming LIVE! Tickets on Sale Monday (11/22) More details TBA! pic.twitter.com/x65flTfGvl — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 19, 2021