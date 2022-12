Billie Starkz, a beloved regular to fans of GCW, nade her AEW debut at Saturday’s Dark tapings.

Starkz has already wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan. She is slated to make her MLW debut on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder.

She wrestled Britt Baker at the tapings. We will have spoilers from the tapings once it wraps up.