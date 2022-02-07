GCW is set to make its San Francisco debut on April 10. The promotion announced the news on Twitter:
GCW is coming to The Bay. GCW debuts in SAN FRANCISCO on Sunday, April 10th! Streaming LIVE on FITE TV.
On Saturday night, the promotion held its “If I Die First” event where Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Joey Janela in the headliner.
