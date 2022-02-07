GCW is set to make its San Francisco debut on April 10. The promotion announced the news on Twitter:

“*NEW SHOW ALERT* By popular demand, GCW is coming to The Bay… *************** GCW debuts in SAN FRANCISCO on Sunday, April 10th! Info & Tickets TBA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”

On Saturday night, the promotion held its “If I Die First” event where Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Joey Janela in the headliner.