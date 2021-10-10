Game Changer Wrestling announced during last night’s Fight Club pay per view that the promotion will be running an event from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23rd, 2022.

GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale addresses the crowd prior to the announcement stating that many had told him that they’d seen “a million GCW’s come and go,” before he touted the company’s attendance success, especially in key markets like Chicago and New York.

A video hyping up the marquee event was released featuring a ton of GCW regulars like Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Cardona, Joey Janela, Effy, and deathmatch king Nick Gage. Check it out below.