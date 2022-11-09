As part of their GCW Wasted Time event on December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match.

Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman as well as The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).

Previously confirmed for the show is Nick Gage defending his GCW World Championship against Cole Radrick. Effy, Tony Deppen, Nick Wayne, Jordan Oliver, Mad Man Pondo, Sawyer Wreck, and more are advertised to appear.