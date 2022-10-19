Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Nick Gage will be defending the GCW world title against the Man of the Hour Lio Rush at the promotion’s October 29th Hit Em Up event from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Other stars appearing on the show include Mike Bailey, Willie Mack, Blake, Jordan, and top GCW talent Joey Janela, who will be competing inside a steel cage matchup along with Starboy and SPS.

Gage won the title from Jon Moxely last month in a match that also had his pro-wrestling career on the line.