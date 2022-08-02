Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Jon Moxley will defend the GCW world champion against EFFY at the promotion’s August 13th Homecoming event from Atlantic City New Jersey.

Along with the title match several other undercard bouts have been announced. Check out the full updated lineup below.

-Jon Moxley vs. EFFY for the GCW world championship

-Colon vs. Yamashita

-The Briscoes vs. Macizos

-Nick Wayne vs. Starboy

-JWM vs. Matt Tremont