The first indie events have been announced for WrestleMania 37 Weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Game Changer Wrestling announced today that they will bring The Collective to Tampa for WWE’s big weekend in April.

The Collective Remix will run from Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, Florida, which is just about a 5 minute drive.

The Collective Remix events for this year include Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, For The Culture, Jimmmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit, the 16-man Acid Cup Tournament, and a Planet Death deathmatch event. Indie promotions VXS, No Peace Underground and Unsanctioned Pro will also be featured.

Tickets for GCW’s big weekend of events will go on sale this Friday at noon. The matches will be held outdoors at the courtyard of The Cuban Club, and there will be 20% capacity allowed. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. The Collective ticketholders from 2020 will have until Thursday at midnight to redeem credits or rollover their 2020 packages.

The shows will stream live on FITE.TV.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full announcement issued today by GCW:

Orange Crush and Toyvomit present GCW’s The Collective Remix April 8-10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, FL Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Noon. The major players return such as Joey Janela’s Spring Break and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport along with Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, For the Culture, Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F. New GCW Franchises joining The Collective include Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit, the 2 day 16-Man Acid Cup Tournament and a special ‘Alex Colon Produce’ Deathmatch event called “Planet Death”. The Collective is also joined by new partners in rising upstart VXS, along with Florida favorites No Peace Underground and Unsanctioned Pro out of Ohio. All in-ring action will take place OUTDOORS in the Cuban Club Courtyard and attendance will be capped at 20% of Capacity. Masks are required and tickets will be sold using a staggered and socially distanced seating chart. Covid safety protocols will be strictly enforced on the grounds. 2020 Tampa Collective Ticket Holders will have until Thursday at Midnite to redeem credit, rollover their 2020 packages or choose to reserve their credit or Rollover packages to 2022 in Dallas.

