Gene Snitsky says WWE sent its corporate jet to pick him up after a delayed flight threatened to keep him from Raw during the second week of his feud with Kane. When he reached the arena, all he was needed for was a television interview with Jim Ross.

Snitsky recalled the trip in an interview with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking. The previous week, WWE had flown him from Ohio Valley Wrestling to Seattle for the angle with Kane and Lita, then sent him back to OVW.

“Well, the first day wasn’t chaotic. It was the second week that was chaotic. The first week, Howard Finkel called me on Friday and he’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going to fly up to Seattle on Sunday. You’re going to be going to Raw Monday.’ I was like, ‘Sweet.’ So, went up [to] Seattle, did the thing. Had that angle with Kane, hit him with the chair, fell on Lita, caused a miscarriage. Yada yada. And go back to OVW.”

Snitsky said he was doing drills the following Monday when Tommy Dreamer told him he had to leave for the airport. He initially took it as a rib, then learned WWE needed him on Raw that night.

“Tommy Dreamer comes over. He’s like, ‘Snitsky, you got to get moving. You got to get to the airport.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ I thought he was ribbing me. So, I’m just, you know, whatever, Tommy. Kept doing drills. And he literally just, like, grabs me. He says, ‘You got to get to the airport. Bischoff just called.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, they need you at Raw.’ I’m like, ‘What the jeez, did anybody think of this last week? Like, to get my travel?’ Like, that’s what I’m thinking. And he’s like, ‘Dude, you got to get going now. You have to catch this next flight.’ I’m like, ‘All right.’”

He made the first flight after rushing through the airport, but a delay cost him his connection in Dallas. Snitsky said the office then directed him to the private aviation area.

“Rush to the airport. I’m running through the airport. I’m soaked through my clothes. I get to the gate, get on the plane, and the freaking flight’s, something happened, the flight’s delayed. I’m like, ‘You got to be kidding me.’ So, I call the office. They’re like, ‘Well, whenever you get,’ I think it was Dallas, ‘whenever you get to Dallas, just call us and we’ll go from there.’ So, get to Dallas, I call them. And they’re like, ‘Well, listen, you’re not going to catch the next flight. It already left for,’ I think it was, I’m pretty sure it was in Arizona. So, they said, ‘Hang tight. We’ll call you back.’ They call me back. They said, ‘Take a shuttle over to the private jet area. We’re going to have the WWE corporate jet come get you.’ I’m like, ‘Sweet. This is getting even better.’”

The jet got him to Raw, where the assignment turned out to be shorter than the scramble to reach the show. Snitsky said the expense surprised him, though he was glad WWE considered it worth getting him there.

“I go over to [the] private jet area. I’m waiting. Well, here comes the WWE plane. I’m like, ‘Man, this is awesome.’ Get on the WWE corporate jet. They shoot me to Arizona. And it’s funny cuz all I did was an interview with JR. So, they spent all that extra money to get me there to do an interview. I was like, ‘This is crazy. Like, somebody’s going to get in trouble over this.’ Cuz it was, like, it was just crazy, dude. Like, they literally just flew the corporate jet just to pick me up. I’m like, ‘That’s freaking cool.’”

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Snitsky’s later ECW character change from the same interview. In this account, Snitsky said the unusual flight stood out even years after his initial Raw run.

“It’s pretty cool that they felt so strongly about me and getting me there that they flew the corporate jet just to pick me up. That’s just, like, that never happens. Never happens. So, that was kind of cool.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury. Quotations are from the original video’s YouTube captions.