The Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC, is anticipating the possibility of hosting an AEW pay-per-view event.

Brandon Berry, the general manager of LJVM Coliseum, shared his thoughts with the Winston-Salem Journal about the upcoming event and future collaborations with AEW.

We’re thrilled to use this national connection to bring AEW Live to the Winston-Salem area,” Berry said. “Pay-per-view and other broadcast options are on the table, and both parties are eager to explore them. Initially, we planned for an event in the spring, but scheduling conflicts caused a delay. We finally confirmed the date in late spring. Both sides are enthusiastic about the opportunity and have realistic expectations for the first event, understanding that the audience will grow over time.

AEW will be running its flagship program, Dynamite, from the venue this Wednesday (August 7th). The latest lineup can be found below.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett Anything Goes (Ricky Steamboat to be a special guest)

-MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Title Eliminator Match

-Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata