During his interview with LOVE Wrestling, Gentleman Jervis spoke on potentially joining IMPACT. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh, I would be delighted to join them today. You know, I’m a big fan of the Rascalz. I actually have been to their tree house once and I almost fell out. I actually, I just was with Taya Valkyrie last week. She is one of my favorite wrestlers and she’s a friend of mine. You know, I’ve got a lot of mutual contacts there. And believe it or not, I bugged Jimmy Jacobs this week. You know, I called him up and I asked for advice, and I just said, ‘hey, you know, here’s where I’m at. Talked to me,’ because he spent a lot of time in my earlier days helping me out and giving me advice. I’ve probably sent at this point, probably eight or nine emails to Scott D’Amore at IMPACT, and I did get booked in an IMPACT match at the end of August 2019. David Marquez actually helped set that up, because I’m a member of the United Wrestling Network and we did like a joint show. So I had a match there, and they even gave me my music and they put the video up for me, and I got a lot of positive feedback.

So, I thought maybe, maybe that would lead you to something more with IMPACT. And I sent some emails and some videos after the fact, but I didn’t hear anything back. So, my goal with that is I’m going to keep pushing, I’m going to keep asking and maybe I won’t be public about it, because I think that if you do that at first and it gets a positive reaction, and you get on their radar, and then they can take a real look at you that’s great. But, if they’ve already taken a look at you, and then you try to make it a public thing again, I think that seems a little desperate and at times I’ve seemed a little desperate because I’ve been desperate. For work, you know, I want to work, I want to wrestle everywhere that I can. I want to wrestle all over the world. And I want to show everybody that I’m not a joke. While I do tell jokes, and while I do make a joke of myself, sometimes, I actually have a lot of respect for professional wrestling, and I want to turn things around. I think I could do that Impact Wrestling.