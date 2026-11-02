Former WWE co-president George Barrios says the company shifted from trying to stop piracy of Raw and SmackDown in China to hiring one of the people behind it. Barrios recalled the decision during a new My World With Jeff Jarrett clip, saying WWE realized pirated versions were reaching viewers far faster than the company’s own delayed distribution.

Barrios said WWE had only recently begun making China a priority, set up an office and started sending edited versions of Raw and SmackDown to a local partner. Those shows then aired about 36 hours later, while the unauthorized versions were translated and available within minutes.

“What if you thought this is the inversion, right? What if, what would you have to believe to make piracy a good thing as opposed to a bad thing? That’s how you invert a problem. You reverse it. … You have to believe you’re going to grow your brand. And the best way to grow your brand is to get the content in front of as many people as possible as quick as possible.”

According to Barrios, he and former WWE co-president Michelle Wilson reconsidered the immediate legal response after seeing how quickly the pirates were handling the content. He said their discussion changed from ordering an intellectual-property lawyer to shut the operation down to exploring whether WWE could bring a pirate into the company.

“Maybe we let them pirate. I’m like, [expletive] let him pirate. We should just hire the goddamn pirates. They’re better than our own people. They’re turning this [expletive] around quicker than we are and it’s pretty damn good. … We go from telling Matt to go stop the pirates to telling Matt’s boss to call Matt to leave the pirates alone and let’s see if we can hire the pirates. And so that was the story and I think we ended up hiring one of them to help us.”

Barrios said WWE eventually began airing live in China and its rights deal there grew substantially. He also recalled explaining the strategy to Vince McMahon, who initially struggled with the idea before agreeing to discuss it after Barrios laid out the reasoning.

Source: My World With Jeff Jarrett.